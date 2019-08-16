AP Top Business News at 6:14 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc.'s shares lost nearly a quarter of their value Thursday after the upscale handbag and fashion company said that it would have an unexpected drop in profit and revenue in the current quarter.

The New York-based company, which owns the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman labels, said it expects its revenue in its fiscal first quarter will be slightly below the same three-month span last year and its earnings will decline. Its business is most notably being dragged down by the Kate Spade brand, which it bought in 2017 and has yet to see a turnaround.