PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Portsmouth police say a man who jumped off the West Norfolk Bridge during a police pursuit on Oct. 26 still hasn't been apprehended -- however, he was seen by police at a residence days later and fled the scene again.

26-year-old Alex Tew was spotted by police on Saturday. Although he wasn't taken into custody, evidence at the scene resulted in police securing an additional 12 charges against Tew.