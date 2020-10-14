AP Top Business News at 1:47 p.m. EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The owner of the world’s largest meatpacker pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Wednesday to paying nearly $150 million in bribes to top Brazilian officials in exchange for state-backed financing used to go on a buying spree in the U.S.

Sao Paulo-based J&F Investimentos, the controlling shareholder of JBS SA, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn to one count of conspiring to violate the foreign corrupt practices act. As part of the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, it must pay fines of $256 million — half of which will be discounted from hefty penalties it has already paid to Brazilian authorities for the previously disclosed bribe payments.