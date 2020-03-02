AP Top Business News at 3:28 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Although businesses are increasingly at risk for cyberattacks on their mobile devices, many aren't taking steps to protect smartphones and tablets.

That's one of the conclusions of a report on mobile security released last week by Verizon, which found that nearly 40% of companies had their mobile security compromised, up from 33% in 2019. But many companies don't prioritize mobile security — 43% said they had sacrificed security while owners and managers focused on other concerns.