AP Top Business News at 4:21 p.m. EST

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- O'Connor Brewing Co. will be throwing a 10th anniversary and St. Patrick's Day party on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 10 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the microbrewery in Norfolk with live performances going on all throughout the day. Performers include the Rhodes Academy of Irish Dance, Glasgow Kiss, DownTown Abby & The Echos, Will Overman and Super Doppler.