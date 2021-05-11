AP Top Business News at 3:19 p.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Some gas stations in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina have run out of fuel or are reporting high demand for gas after the recent cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline, which goes from Texas to New York and supplies about 45 percent of all fuel on the East Coast, was hit with a ransomware attack over the weekend from Russia-linked hacking group DarkSide. President Biden says there's no evidence so far Russia was behind the attack, but said Russia “has some responsibility” to deal with attacks originating from its soil.