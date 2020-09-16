AP Top Business News at 3:38 p.m. EDT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J,. (AP) — Four of Atlantic City's nine casinos will be run by women, following Wednesday's appointment of a veteran female executive to run the Tropicana.

Caesars Entertainment named Jacqueline Grace as senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana, one of four casinos it currently operates in Atlantic City. Grace becomes the second Black woman in charge of an Atlantic City casino, joining the Borgata president, Melonie Johnson.