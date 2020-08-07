AP Top Business News at 1:40 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official on Friday defended the central bank’s efforts to launch a Main Street lending program and said the small number of loans approved so far would likely expand by a significant amount in coming months, especially if the pandemic worsens.

While the Fed reported this week that the program has only made eight loans so far totaling $76.9 million, Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve’s regional bank in Boston, told a congressional oversight panel on Friday that more up to date information showed that 54 loans were being considered totaling a potential $530 million.