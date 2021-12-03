AP Top Business News at 1:46 p.m. EST

PONTIAC, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — A Michigan prosecutor said the parents of the teen accused of killing four students at Oxford High School were summoned a few hours earlier after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, person bleeding and the words "help me."

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald made the disclosure as she filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.