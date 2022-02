HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- The Hampton Police Division will review its interrogation policies and could make changes to them after a veteran investigator denied Cory Bigsby access to an attorney during questioning, officials confirm.

"We will certainly take this opportunity to evaluate our current practices to determine if there are more efficient operating procedures when it has been determined our standards have not been met," Hampton Police Sgt. R.C. Williams told 10 On Your Side in an email on Thursday.