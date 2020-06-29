AP Top Business News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, cheered by a rally on Wally Street reflecting some optimism over stronger than expected economic data, despite widening coronavirus outbreaks.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to finish at 22,288.14. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.2% to 2,117.58, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% to 5,897.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up nearly 0.1% to 24,318.54. The Shanghai Composite was trading at 2,977.29, up 0.5%.