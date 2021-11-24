Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Inside Out Project
Veterans Voices
Movember
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Coats for Families
Top Stories
Man shot on Orleans Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth asks for toll relief program to be expanded to those making less than $45,000 per year
Video
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office searching for Central State Hospital escapee
Video
No icon: Rittenhouse says he doesn't want to be used for your cause
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Living Local Holiday Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 6:17 a.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Nov 24, 2021 / 12:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2021 / 06:18 AM EST
German business confidence drops for 5th consecutive month
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Exclusive: Video shows explosive fly over Virginia Beach neighborhood, blow up
Video
VIDEO: Super Doppler 10 Weather Team winter outlook
Video
Former Chesapeake home-healthcare business owner pleads guilty to $1.2 million in tax fraud
Portsmouth church sues City Council, claiming its actions caused housing project to fail and church to file for bankruptcy
Video
White shark ‘Santiago’ spotted off the coast of Norfolk
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***