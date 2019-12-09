AP Top Business News at 5:25 a.m. EST

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa is selling the European business of its catering and services subsidiary LSG Group to Switzerland-based gategroup for an undisclosed amount, the German airline said Monday.

The deal covers LSG's European catering operations as well as its lounge and equipment businesses, packaged food provider Evertaste and retail operator Ringeltaube, Lufthansa said. Between them, those businesses have 7,100 employees and had revenue of some 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year.