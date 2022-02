VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There is frustration growing over a pitch to help survivors of mass violence in Virginia.

On Monday, lawmakers were set to discuss a $10 million fund to help pay for bills not covered by insurance, it appears that the budget amendment for the Mass Violence Care Fund did not make it into either the House or Senate budget bills to be considered.

The latest developments have people connected to the Virginia Beach mass shooting furious. People like Jason Nixon whose wife, Kate, was one of the victims.