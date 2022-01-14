AP Top Business News at 8:28 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -- In the final press release sent by Gov. Ralph Northam's office, Virginia's 73rd governor highlighted the number of pardons he had given in his four years, as well as how many people had their civil rights restored.

The numbers are immense: Northam, a Democrat, has granted pardons to more than 1,200 Virginians, and restored civil rights to over 126,000 people who served their sentences and "fully paid their debts to society."