AP Top Business News at 9:47 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story honored the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in a ceremony Tuesday.

Local officials hosted the annual "Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony" on December 7.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the 1941 attack where more than 3,600 servicemen were wounded or lost their lives. The attack propelled the United States into World War II.

The service at the Joint Expeditionary Base began at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Active duty members from all our military services and members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association were in attendance. The Pearl Harbor memorial was built and dedicated in 1990 by the PHSA Tidewater Chapter 2. It was then followed by an expansion in 2001 that included 184 names of known local survivors of the attack.

Guest speakers for the service included the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Sailor of the Year Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joi Morrison.