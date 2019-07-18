AP Top Business News at 11:26 p.m. EDT

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares rebounded Friday on hopes for progress in trade talks between China and the U.S., extending overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.9% to 21,449.27 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.1% to 28,772.46. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1% to 2,930.58, while in South Korea, the Kospi added 1.2% to 2,092.20. India's Sensex slipped 0.5% to 38,688.30. Shares rose in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.