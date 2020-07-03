AP Top Business News at 9:40 a.m. EDT

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed Friday for a quick agreement on a recovery fund aimed at pulling the European Union out of the coronavirus recession, arguing that “every day counts.”

Germany, which has the EU's biggest economy and most populous country, took over the rotating EU presidency for six months on Wednesday. That gives it a key role in cajoling others in the 27-nation bloc to compromise on the recovery fund and the EU budget for the next seven years — ideally when EU leaders meet July 17-18 for their first in-person summit in months.