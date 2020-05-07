AP Top Business News at 5:44 p.m. EDT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California regulators on Thursday suspended a $200 million fine that Pacific Gas & Electric was supposed to pay as punishment for the utility's neglect of electrical equipment that ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California.

The waiver approved in a unanimous vote by California's Public Utilities Commission will deprive the state coffers of money that could offset revenue expected to be lost as the coronavirus pandemic depletes funds coming from sales and income taxes.