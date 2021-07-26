Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Until herd immunity is reached, millions of vaccinated Americans are still vulnerable to COVID-19
Child in Henrico dies after being hit by a car
Video
With $7.5M haul in June, McAuliffe holds fundraising edge over Youngkin in Virginia governor’s race
NRA endorses Republican statewide candidates, but not Youngkin in Virginia governor’s race
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 5:28 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jul 26, 2021 / 12:10 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2021 / 05:34 AM EDT
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Four-year-old child dead following apartment fire in Portsmouth
Video
Police: One dead after shooting on Pond Lane in Chesapeake
Video
Is asking about someone’s COVID vaccine status a HIPAA violation?
Until herd immunity is reached, millions of vaccinated Americans are still vulnerable to COVID-19
Stop the Violence Team hosts ‘Cookouts for a Cause’ to discuss action to minimize violence
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***