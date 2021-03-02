AP Top Business News at 7:16 p.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- A Virginia Beach woman is the latest victim of a scam known as "check washing." Fraudsters use common chemicals to wash the ink from a personal check, and then write in their own name and a larger amount to steal your money. First, they have to steal your mail.

Natalie Smith of Virginia Beach mailed her $78 water bill payment from her Dollar Bank checking account in early February. She got the bad news last week.