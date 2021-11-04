Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Inside Out Project
Veterans Voices
10 On Your Side
Election Results
Top Stories
Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Saxony Place in Hampton
Former Hoos De’Andre Hunter, Joe Harris hit 6 3-pointers each in Nets’ 117-108 win over Hawks
All US adults under the age of 60 should get hepatitis B shots, panel says
UK is first country to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Living Local Fall Guide
Light the Night
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:17 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Nov 4, 2021 / 12:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2021 / 08:19 AM EDT
Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
5 women shot, 3 killed in Norfolk; suspect in custody
Video
Man who jumped off bridge while fleeing police spotted again in Portsmouth; officers secure additional charges
Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Saxony Place in Hampton
Pastor at Virginia Beach’s Rock Church has ‘voluntarily stepped back’ after prostitution charge, church says
Video
3 NC women busted in single-day $1,600+ heist from Walmart and Target, police say
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***