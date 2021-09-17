AP Top Business News at 6:02 a.m. EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -- Bus driver shortages, traffic snarling roads around schools and now, a crossing guard shortage. Concerned parents have been bringing these concerns to 10 On Your Side every day since school started.

One Chesapeake parent said he is concerned for his children's safety when they cross the street near their school. "What we've seen is year's past is a crossing guard," Jonathan Rau said. "Unfortunately, we went down there and rode our bikes with our children and there was no crossing guard around."