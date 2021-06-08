AP Top Business News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is slated to a new home for a family in Newport News on June 14.

In a release, officials from Habitat for Humanity Peninsula will welcome the James family, Kameera and her two young sons, to their new Newport News neighborhood during a home dedication ceremony on Monday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be held at 2102 Madison Ave., in Newport News. Community members can watch the ceremony streamed live here.