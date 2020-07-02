AP Top Business News at 6:30 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A new program to cover rent and mortgage payments for Virginians who have lost income from COVID-19 launched on Monday, one day after a statewide freeze on eviction proceedings expired in the commonwealth.

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Erik Johnston estimated that 50,000 Virginians are at risk of being evicted in July alone. Advocates say that picture will get much worse when a pause on evictions for federally-backed mortgages and federal subsidies is expected to lift on July 25.