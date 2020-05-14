AP Top Business News at 6:21 a.m. EDT

Global shares declined Thursday on pessimism about life getting back to normal soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, after the U.S. central bank chief warned of hard times to come.

France's CAC 40 edged down 1.4% in early trading to 4,282.99, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.2% to 10,417.31. Britain's FTSE 100 was down nearly 2.0% at 5,788.99. U.S. shares were also set for declines, with Dow futures falling 0.4% to 23,083.0. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% at 2,806.38.