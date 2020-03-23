Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Gov. Northam to announce K-12 schools COVID-19 plan on Monday
Video
Top Stories
Crews respond to house fire on Seaview Avenue in Va. Beach
US futures, world shares sink as virus crisis deepens
EVMS physician assistant tests positive for coronavirus
Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
CHKD Run Walk
Crush Cancer
Horoscopes
Lottery
March for Babies
Tour de Cure
Remarkable Women
Walk MS
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43
AP Top Business News at 7:42 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Mar 23, 2020 / 12:11 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2020 / 07:45 AM EDT
Air Canada lays off 5,000, Airbus gets loan to endure crisis
Trending stories
Gov. Northam to announce K-12 schools COVID-19 plan on Monday
Video
Coronavirus Sunday Updates: Confirmed cases rise to 219 in Virginia, 255 in North Carolina
Video
EVMS physician assistant tests positive for coronavirus
‘Expect numbers to go up’: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to at least 16 in Virginia Beach
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly double shooting