AP Top Business News at 2:48 p.m. EST

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) -- If you have ever taken a look at the ocean at night, there's a chance you could see it light up in different colors like neon green or blue. Well, this is by no mistake.

It’s called bioluminescence and it is simply a chemical reaction happening amongst organisms that causes them to give off light. Colors like neon greens and blues can be seen near the shore especially after storms happen which cause more algal blooms and iron in the water which makes way for the light show.