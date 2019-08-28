AP Top Business News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former Australian spy charged with conspiring to reveal classified information about an allegation that Australia bugged East Timor's government during negotiations over the sharing of billions of dollars in oil and gas had been denied legal aid and might not be able to adequately fund his case, his lawyer told a court on Thursday.

The charge against the spy, known as Witness K, was discussed in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on the eve of the prime minister flying to East Timor on Friday to begin a new revenue-sharing agreement for the seabed energy riches that separate the two neighboring countries.