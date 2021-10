VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local Virginia Beach residents, a daughter and father duo, are facing charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Meghan Rutledge and her father, Willard Thomas Bostic Jr., are accused of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and knowingly, with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government functions, as well as engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings.