AP Top Business News at 7:22 a.m. EDT

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -- Every day this month we are highlighting Excellent Educators in our area. A principal in Gates County, North Carolina, sent us the name of one of his teachers who he credits with creating incredible relationships with families and the school, as well as securing grant money for a very special project.

Krystle Williams admitted she was excited for our interview, but she very humbly emphasized it is a team effort at Buckland Elementary. She said she is just part of that team that supports each other, and the school's families, while teaching through the pandemic.