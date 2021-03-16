AP Top Business News at 4:55 a.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose on Tuesday, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street despite growing concern over the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.3% in early trading to 6,051.82, while Germany's DAX added 0.4% to 14,521.75. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 6,792.22. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures down 0.1% at 32,810. S&P 500 futures were unchanged at 3,958.30.