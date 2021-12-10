AP Top Business News at 3:39 a.m. EST

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Bars, restaurants and convenience store owners say gamers have returned quickly to play skill machines following a judge's decision to temporarily lift a ban, but what hasn't returned is the tax revenue for the state and local governments.

A judge's injunction issued in Greensville Circuit Court puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May. It does nothing to restart regulation that had been overseen by Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC).