PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First elected in February 2015, Stephanie Morales is the first woman to be elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in Portsmouth. As the top law enforcement officer in the city, she has worked to reform the criminal justice system and restore felon rights and reduce recidivism.

Now the lawyer and author has been named one of the recipients of For(bes) The Culture 50 Champions. The award recognizes "models of business excellence in their own various industries who also uplift Black and Brown communities through their crafts and philanthropic efforts."