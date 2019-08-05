AP Top Business News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders, a leading indicator of the health of Europe's biggest economy, increased unexpectedly strongly in June thanks to demand from outside the eurozone.

The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that orders were up 2.5% compared with the previous month, when they were down 2%. Economists had expected a modest 0.4% increase. The figure for May was revised upward from the initial reading of a 2.2% drop.