AP Top Business News at 2:44 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery and called for the Fed to take aggressive steps to bolster growth.

Brainard said that hiring and consumer spending bounced back more strongly than expected in May and June. But that rebound mostly reflected a rapid reopening of restaurants, bars and other businesses in many states, Brainard said. Those reopenings have since caused ongoing spikes in viral infections that could reverse much of that progress, she said. Brainard is an influential “dove” on the Fed's board, which means she typically prioritizes keeping interest rates low to support jobs and worries less about inflation.