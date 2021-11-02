AP Top Business News at 8:30 a.m. EDT

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are hoping to hold on to their majority in the House of Delegates in an election Tuesday that is seen as a referendum on the sweeping progressive reforms the party has pushed through the legislature over the past two years.

Republicans are looking to take back what they lost two years ago, and have aggressively targeted 13 seats they see as competitive; they need to flip at least six to reclaim a majority. Democrats now hold a 55-45 majority.