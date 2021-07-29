Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
AG Herring asking for $2.5M from American Rescue Plan to battle gun violence
Single-vehicle accident closes parts of Old York Hampton HWY. in Yorktown
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
52 cats euthanized in NC shelter due to medical condition
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 5:59 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jul 29, 2021 / 12:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2021 / 06:02 PM EDT
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
Virginia July 29 COVID-19 update: 1,000-plus new cases reported for 2nd straight day, test positivity up to 4.8%
Video
Virginia COVID-19 July 28 update: Virginia reports 1,000-plus new cases for first time since April
Video
Northam: Masks recommended but not required indoors while in public
Investigation follow-up: Swimming pool contractor shutting down, offering some customers refunds
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***