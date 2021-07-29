AP Top Business News at 5:59 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it's charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped, costing the Navy billions of dollars.