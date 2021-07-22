AP Top Business News at 8:52 p.m. EDT

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) -- The bodies of the two men who were in the helicopter crash in the Albemarle Sound earlier this week were found on Thursday.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that responders recovered the body of John Arant, 35 of Virginia, and his brother, Alan Arant 36, also of Virginia. Alan Arant was the pilot of the aircraft.