AP Top Business News at 3:14 p.m. EDT

(iSeeCars) - Gas prices have reached a six-year high, and drivers are back on the roads after a year of pandemic-related closures. Whether it’s the return to a daily commute or the anticipation of a summer road trip, the combination of increased driving and higher gas prices may encourage drivers to forego their gas-guzzlers for something more fuel-efficient.

Whether you want a hybrid or electric car, or if you want a conventional internal combustion engine with better gas mileage, we put together a list of the best options for fuel-efficient vehicles. To determine the best and most fuel-efficient cars, iSeeCars analyzed over 20 million cars to calculate a Quality Score (from 1-10) for each car and determine which ones are the best based on long-term reliability, value retention, and safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We then determined which of these vehicles had the highest fuel economy using a threshold of 30 combined MPG for traditional cars and 40 MPG (or MPGe) for hybrids and electrics.