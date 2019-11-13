Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools Southampton Academy Southampton County Public Schools

AP Top Business News at 6:47 a.m. EST

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Powell to testify before Congress as Fed pauses rate cuts

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories