Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Coats for Families
PR Newswire Press Releases
Tornado Outbreak: How to Help
Top Stories
Woman injured in shooting on Randolph Road in Newport News
Video
Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed due to COVID-19
Former Olympian charged with defrauding government
Henrico man charged in abduction of 17 year-old in Williamsburg
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Living Local Holiday Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Red Kettle Challenge
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:14 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Dec 17, 2021 / 12:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2021 / 08:17 PM EST
Supply shortages and emboldened workers: A changed economy
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
‘Shopping cart killer’ arrested in Virginia linked to deaths of multiple women, police say
Video
Friends say 18-year-old accused in fatal shooting at Newport News high school is a quiet, good kid
Video
Portsmouth man sentenced to more than 10 years for using credit, debit cards re-encoded with stolen financial information
For the first time, family of teen killed in Menchville High School parking lot speaks out; community holds vigil
Video
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***