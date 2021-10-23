Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Multiple injuries reported following overnight crash on Rodman Ave in Portsmouth
Top Stories
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
House passes PUMP Act that would expand breastfeeding accommodations for working mothers
Video
‘SNF’ 49ers take on the Colts in crucial Week 7 game
Halyna Hutchins’ former professor calls Alec Baldwin shooting ‘malfeasance’
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Halloween/Fall Guide
Light the Night
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:54 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Oct 23, 2021 / 12:06 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2021 / 08:55 AM EDT
Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
‘I got him on camera’: Victim warns future passengers after Lyft driver allegedly exposes himself
Video
Reports: ODU, JMU to be added to Sun Belt next week
Sources: Police weapon discharged during incident at VB hospital
Video
Warrant: Assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun
Gallery
Multiple injuries reported following overnight crash on Rodman Ave in Portsmouth
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***