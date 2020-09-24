AP Top Business News at 2:18 p.m. EDT

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss appeals court on Thursday convicted a dozen environmental activists who took part in a rogue tennis match inside a Lausanne branch of Credit Suisse to protest the Swiss bank's links to the petrochemicals sector.

Overturning a lower court’s acquittal in January, the appeals court in Renens, near Lausanne, ruled the activists could have used legal methods to make their point. The court handed down fines of up to 150 francs ($160) and short prison terms unless the defendants pay extra fines, which one defense lawyer said they would refuse to pay.