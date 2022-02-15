AP Top Business News at 12:38 p.m. EST

11:33 a.m. update: Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis held a briefing at the scene and confirmed new information about the shooting.

Davis said officers received a call shortly after 8 a.m for a call for a suspicious van that had been parked along Fitt Ct for 24 hours. When police arrived, they confirmed the van's tags were reported stolen out of North Carolina and called for a truck to tow the van away.