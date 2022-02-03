AP Top Business News at 12:43 p.m. EST

Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team's history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They say the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.

Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team's workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. After the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm, the league fined Washington $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.