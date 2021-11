HAMPTON, Va., (WAVY) -- Leaders at Fort Monroe are hoping private developers can bring some new uses to some very old buildings on the grounds of one of Virginia's national historic landmarks.

Earlier this month, the Fort Monroe Authority issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of 14 buildings that sit on four different sections of the 529-plus acre property. Billing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, the hope is to preserve the buildings while also supporting the authority's overall vision for the mixed-use historical community.