AP Top Business News at 11:18 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Poshmark soared in their debut trading in the public markets Thursday, a testament to the strength of the online marketplace for second-hand goods even during a pandemic.

The company, founded in 2011 by Manish Chandra, debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market and is listed under the ticker “POSH.” Late Wednesday, the initial public offering of 6.6 million shares was priced at $42 a share, above an expected range of $35 to $39 a share.