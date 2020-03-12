Breaking News
Norfolk cancels this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

AP Top Business News at 4:10 p.m. EDT

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories