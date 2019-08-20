AP Top Business News at 1:31 p.m. EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A special committee will "resolve multiple disputes" involving a Dubai government-owned developer that faces a series of lawsuits, the city-state said Tuesday, a sign of renewed economic problems in this desert sheikhdom that's home to the world's tallest skyscraper.

The problems gripping Meydan, a developer whose name graces the Dubai racecourse that hosts the horseracing world's richest race, comes as the city also faces falling real estate prices.